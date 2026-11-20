Azerbaijan has demonstrated a historic breakthrough in the new global UN report on e-government development (UN E-Government Survey 2026), climbing 36 positions in two years — from 74th to 38th place among 194 states.

Thanks to this result, the country has joined the group of states with the highest level of digital development (Very High EGDI), standing alongside such technologically advanced countries as Japan and Austria.

The republic has achieved particular success in a key assessment component — the Online Service Index. In terms of the quality and accessibility of digital government services, Azerbaijan entered the top 11 countries in the world, sharing positions with Estonia, the global leader in digitalization, and surpassing the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. In addition, the country ranked first in the world in the Institutional Framework subindex.

Experts attribute the record growth in indicators to the introduction of a “new digital architecture” in the public administration system and the large-scale development of the unified digital government platform mygov, which has provided citizens with seamless and centralized access to government services.