 Two brothers who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced: their mother received 10 years of probation | 1news.az
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Two brothers who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced: their mother received 10 years of probation

1news Staff19:00 - Today
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Two brothers who kidnapped a 17-year-old girl have been sentenced: their mother received 10 years of probation

In the Gadabay district, a man, his brother and his mother have been held criminally liable for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl with the intent of marriage.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo, the verdict in this case was handed down at the Ganja Court for Serious Crimes.

Some time before the incident, 32-year-old Emin had become engaged to Ayshan (name changed). At the time of the engagement, the man was abroad, but communicated with his fiancée by phone. Emin met the girl through his brother Naib. Naib himself was at that time planning to marry Ayshan's sister.

Later, the brothers, together with their mother, decided to kidnap Ayshan. They forced the girl into a car and took her from the Gadabay district to the Tovuz district. However, Ayshan herself objected to these actions and demanded to be taken back home. After the girl's mother contacted the police, the victim was returned to her family. Because of what happened, her sister's upcoming wedding to Naib also fell through.

Police officers detained both brothers. They were charged under Article 144.3 (kidnapping committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code (CC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan (RA). As for the mother, who was also charged under this article, a preventive measure not involving arrest was chosen.

During the court proceedings, all three defendants fully admitted their guilt. In his testimony, Emin stated that he learned the age of his fiancée (that she was under 18) only at the police station, and noted that he still does not understand the reasons why a complaint was filed against him.

The court found the defendants guilty of kidnapping. However, the judge took into account as mitigating circumstances the fact that the initial motive for what happened was not kidnapping, but the intention to start a family, as well as the reconciliation with the victim.

According to the verdict, with the application of Article 62 of the CC of the RA, Emin was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, and his brother to one year and six months of imprisonment. Their mother was given a suspended sentence of 10 years with a probation period.

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