Sales and preorders of the video game GTA VI exceeded $2.36 billion in the first 24 hours after its release.

These figures are provided by the analytics company Sensor Tower.

In total, more than 24.58 million copies of the game were sold. About 75% of buyers chose the version for PlayStation 5, while the remaining 25% opted for Xbox. Sales on the PlayStation platform brought developer Rockstar Games $1.77 billion, and those on Xbox $588 million.

GTA VI was released on November 19, 13 years after the previous installment in the series.

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, created based on Florida. One of the main locations is Vice City, a virtual counterpart of modern-day Miami.

For the first time in the main GTA series, there are two protagonists — Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. According to the developers' concept, they are a pair of criminals reminiscent of the famous Bonnie and Clyde.