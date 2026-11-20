The Estonian government has decided to close the border checkpoints with Russia as of December 1.

This was announced at a press conference by the country's Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

According to the head of the cabinet, in six months the authorities will be able to reassess the situation and determine further steps.

Starting in December, the Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula and Luhamaa checkpoints will be closed

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced the plans to close the road checkpoints on November 16. He explained the initiative by citing an attempted arson attack on the defense industry company Threod Systems.