The payment of social benefits and pensions is scheduled no later than the 25th of the current month.

This was reported to 1news.az by the State Social Protection Fund.

Note that on November 6, November pensions were paid to persons registered in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, on November 13 — in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit and the Absheron district, and today payments were made in the country's regions. In addition, pensions assigned on preferential terms were paid.