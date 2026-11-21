U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is seeking to reach an agreement with Washington, but so far does not agree to the conditions put forward by the American side.

As Fox News reports, the American leader said this in a conversation with journalists.

"They want to make a deal, but they don't want to agree to the terms that would suit me," Trump noted.

Earlier, on November 19, The New York Times reported that the U.S. president is considering the possibility of carrying out a new series of large-scale strikes on Iran. According to the publication, this option is being discussed against the backdrop of new intelligence data and calls from Israel.