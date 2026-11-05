Houthis demand $51 billion from Saudi Arabia

The Houthis have demanded that Saudi Arabia pay $51 billion as a condition for ending hostilities.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Representatives of the movement stated that the funds should compensate for the damage inflicted on Yemen as a result of years of airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the economic blockade of the country.

In addition, the Houthis are seeking official recognition from Riyadh as the legitimate rulers of Yemen, the publication says.