Russia has agreed to hand over to Iran 90 launchers for guided missiles designed to be fired from helicopters.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing production documents from a Russian defense enterprise.

The documents, provided to the publication by the Ukrainian private intelligence organization Dallas Analytics, list seven Russian customers and two foreign buyers — China and a party designated as "K-10." According to the FT, Rosoboronexport uses the designation "K-10" for Iran.

According to the documents, in May 2024 the Russian developer of missiles and launch systems Vympel sent the Engineering Design Bureau (KBM) a demand to speed up deliveries of components for the APU-L and APU-305 launchers.

According to the publication's sources, in 2026 the countries deepened their partnership even further, despite statements by U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia is doing "very little, if anything" to provide assistance to Iran.