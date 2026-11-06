 U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

1news Staff11:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

The U.S. Democratic Party intends to make the repeal of tariffs on Canadian goods one of the main objectives of its campaign to revise President Donald Trump's trade policy.

This was stated by Democratic Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden, the leading minority representative on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

According to him, there is broad support among American lawmakers for repealing tariffs on products from Canada. Wyden said he is already discussing the preparation of a corresponding bill with colleagues. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes, the Democrats expect to begin advancing the initiative after gaining control of the Senate Finance Committee in January 2027.

The idea of repealing tariffs on Canadian goods is also supported by some Republicans. This issue is especially relevant for the states bordering Canada — Michigan, Maine, and Alaska, the WSJ notes.

At the same time, implementing the initiative could face serious obstacles. To override a presidential veto, lawmakers would need the support of two-thirds of both chambers of Congress. In addition, advancing the bill in the Senate could require 60 votes to overcome the procedural obstacle of a filibuster.

Thus, even gaining a majority in Congress does not guarantee that the Democrats will be able to secure the repeal of the tariffs imposed by Trump.

Share:
235

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Society

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

World

Trump says the deal being prepared on Ukraine will cover all of Europe

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

Poland says the situation around the Constitutional Court is stabilizing

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

Latest news

Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

Today, 11:50

Pashinyan: Armenia and Turkey will establish diplomatic relations in the near future

Today, 11:45

U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan and Italy hold joint military training - PHOTO

Today, 11:37

Has Iran taken aim at the Khudafarin bridge? – Embassy statement - VIDEO

Today, 11:35

Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the post of creative director at Balenciaga

Today, 11:33

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

How can victims of insults on social media protect their rights in Azerbaijan?

Today, 10:55

Armenia and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation program for 2026–2027

Today, 10:47

Trump displays a red cap reading VETO on his desk

Today, 10:33

Head and sales manager of the "Omid" store chain arrested

Today, 10:20

California governor commutes all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment

Today, 10:18

Murder of two Azerbaijani brothers in Georgia: suspect detained

Today, 10:15

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Today, 10:08

EU Reporter: Secularism as a shield: lessons from Baku, Tbilisi, and Yerevan

Today, 10:05

Met Gala 2027 theme announced

Today, 10:02

Azeronline joins the Quince Festival as a digital partner

Today, 09:53

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Today, 09:41

Internet access and gadgets to be recorded: new details of the household census

Today, 09:40

Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand found guilty of rape and harassment - VIDEO

Today, 09:36
All news