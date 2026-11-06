U.S. Democrats seek to repeal Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods

The U.S. Democratic Party intends to make the repeal of tariffs on Canadian goods one of the main objectives of its campaign to revise President Donald Trump's trade policy.

This was stated by Democratic Senator from Oregon Ron Wyden, the leading minority representative on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

According to him, there is broad support among American lawmakers for repealing tariffs on products from Canada. Wyden said he is already discussing the preparation of a corresponding bill with colleagues. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes, the Democrats expect to begin advancing the initiative after gaining control of the Senate Finance Committee in January 2027.

The idea of repealing tariffs on Canadian goods is also supported by some Republicans. This issue is especially relevant for the states bordering Canada — Michigan, Maine, and Alaska, the WSJ notes.

At the same time, implementing the initiative could face serious obstacles. To override a presidential veto, lawmakers would need the support of two-thirds of both chambers of Congress. In addition, advancing the bill in the Senate could require 60 votes to overcome the procedural obstacle of a filibuster.

Thus, even gaining a majority in Congress does not guarantee that the Democrats will be able to secure the repeal of the tariffs imposed by Trump.