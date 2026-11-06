 Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports | 1news.az
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Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

1news Staff11:50 - Today
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Armenia's Ministry of Economy says it is possible to give up the Russian market for fish exports

The EAEU is imposing unjustified restrictions on exports of Armenian products, but Armenian fish is already being supplied outside the union.

This was stated by Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, answering questions from deputies in parliament.

During the session, the secretary of the opposition faction "Armenia" Artur Khachatryan recalled previous public remarks by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the high fat content of local fish and asked whether the exported product meets quality standards. In response, the head of the Ministry of Economy explained that the products are of high quality, and that the prime minister's words are explained by the fact that Armenian fish simply "was not to his taste."

Papoyan also emphasized that if the current pace of diversification of supplies is maintained, in the future Armenia may completely eliminate its need for the Russian market to sell its fish products.

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