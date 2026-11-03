Siyavush Novruzov: Some people coming to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity are engaged in anti-state activity

Some people who come to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity, book sales and other types of activity are in fact engaged in anti-state activity, forming groups and preparing crimes against the state.

Serious changes need to be made to migration legislation.

According to APA, this was stated by the chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Affairs, Siyavush Novruzov, at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The member of parliament noted that the reforms and innovations being carried out in the migration sphere are being brought into line with world standards. "At the same time, it must not be overlooked that migration has now become one of the most dangerous spheres in the world. Some people, under various pretexts and covers, travel to other countries to carry out espionage activity. Some people who come to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity, book sales and other types of activity are in fact engaged in anti-state activity, forming groups and preparing crimes against the state. It is necessary to further tighten the requirements for various categories of migrants, the vetting of foreigners and the procedures for their stay in the country," he said.

Siyavush Novruzov also drew attention to the risks of abuse of investment opportunities and mechanisms for obtaining residency. According to him, it is not difficult for large states to use these mechanisms to place in Azerbaijan persons acting in their interests. "It is important that real specialists come to the country and that local personnel are trained. However, we do not need people who, under the guise of specialists, engage in activity pursuing other goals," the member of parliament emphasized.