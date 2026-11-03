Milli Majlis sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Victory Day

The Milli Majlis proposed sending a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

According to Trend, the relevant proposal was made by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The proposal was adopted unanimously, accompanied by applause.