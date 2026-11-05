 Armenia's foreign minister believes Democrats in the U.S. are also interested in TRIPP | 1news.az
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Armenia's foreign minister believes Democrats in the U.S. are also interested in TRIPP

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Armenia's foreign minister believes Democrats in the U.S. are also interested in TRIPP

Democrats in the United States are also interested in the rapid implementation of the TRIPP project, believes Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan, commenting on the Democratic Party's victory in the U.S. midterm elections.

“I cannot imagine that the Democrats in the United States would not want a very rapid implementation of the TRIPP project,” Mirzoyan told journalists.

“I am confident that what is happening in relations between the United States and Armenia is beneficial to both sides,” he added.

The minister expressed hope that in November of next year he will have a reason to report on new achievements resulting from cooperation with the United States.

Source: News.am

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