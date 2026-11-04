Strike in France: Elementary schools, universities, and transportation brace for large-scale protests

France is preparing for a new nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, November 5.

According to forecasts from the Ministry of National Education, the share of striking teachers in the public elementary education sector will be at least 17.54%.

The large-scale protest action, announced back in early October, will bring together public and private sector workers, as well as retirees. The protesters' main demands are the protection of jobs, higher wages, and support for public services. High school and university students plan to join the general movement, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's initial response to their requests.

According to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), one of the largest, oldest, and most influential trade union centers in France, at least 244 demonstrations are planned across the country. The railway company SNCF warns of noticeable disruptions in suburban and regional train service, while high-speed trains will run with minor deviations from the schedule.

Accredited actions are already being recorded in schools and universities. The Ministry of Education reports the blockade of 48 high schools (about 1% of their total number), but the high school students' union disputes these figures, claiming 500 blocked institutions. The situation is more tense in higher education: disruptions have affected 51 universities, which is more than a quarter of all the country's institutions of higher learning.

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez sent a telegram to prefects and heads of security services demanding the deployment of "reliable law enforcement mechanisms" on the upcoming "sensitive" day. Speaking before the National Assembly's commission of inquiry investigating the October 17 riots, the minister acknowledged the past "lack of anticipation" and noted the risk of simultaneous outbreaks of protests at different points aimed at dispersing police forces.

Source: Franceinfo.fr