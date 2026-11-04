 Strike in France: Elementary schools, universities, and transportation brace for large-scale protests | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Strike in France: Elementary schools, universities, and transportation brace for large-scale protests

1news Staff14:48 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Strike in France: Elementary schools, universities, and transportation brace for large-scale protests

France is preparing for a new nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, November 5.

According to forecasts from the Ministry of National Education, the share of striking teachers in the public elementary education sector will be at least 17.54%.

The large-scale protest action, announced back in early October, will bring together public and private sector workers, as well as retirees. The protesters' main demands are the protection of jobs, higher wages, and support for public services. High school and university students plan to join the general movement, expressing dissatisfaction with the government's initial response to their requests.

According to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), one of the largest, oldest, and most influential trade union centers in France, at least 244 demonstrations are planned across the country. The railway company SNCF warns of noticeable disruptions in suburban and regional train service, while high-speed trains will run with minor deviations from the schedule.

Accredited actions are already being recorded in schools and universities. The Ministry of Education reports the blockade of 48 high schools (about 1% of their total number), but the high school students' union disputes these figures, claiming 500 blocked institutions. The situation is more tense in higher education: disruptions have affected 51 universities, which is more than a quarter of all the country's institutions of higher learning.

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez sent a telegram to prefects and heads of security services demanding the deployment of "reliable law enforcement mechanisms" on the upcoming "sensitive" day. Speaking before the National Assembly's commission of inquiry investigating the October 17 riots, the minister acknowledged the past "lack of anticipation" and noted the risk of simultaneous outbreaks of protests at different points aimed at dispersing police forces.

Source: Franceinfo.fr

Share:
240

In focus

Society

Gabala Gastronomy Summit 2026 - The country’s largest gastronomy event takes place - PHOTO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view the AIREX 2026 exhibition

Politics

Azerbaijan's parliament discusses the 2027 state budget

World

U.S. Congresswoman calls for Trump's impeachment after Democrats' success

Samvel Karapetyan Detained Again in Yerevan - UPDATED

Strike in France: Elementary schools, universities, and transportation brace for large-scale protests

U.S. serviceman killed during exercises in Japan

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Ecuador elected host country of the COP18 conference

Poland says the situation around the Constitutional Court is stabilizing

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Latest news

Kamaladdin Heydarov meets with Russia's emergency situations minister - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:13

U.S. Congresswoman calls for Trump's impeachment after Democrats' success

Today, 15:10

Samvel Karapetyan Detained Again in Yerevan - UPDATED

Today, 15:07

Strike in France: Elementary schools, universities, and transportation brace for large-scale protests

Today, 14:48

U.S. serviceman killed during exercises in Japan

Today, 14:45

The first entrant in the Eurovision 2027 contest has been chosen

Today, 14:16

Sánchez: Americans voted against the politics of hatred

Today, 14:08

CSTO Collective Security Council may consider applying Article 25 of the charter to Armenia

Today, 14:05

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry ready to assist Azerbaijan in demining

Today, 14:03

34 Russian women detained in Turkey for violating morality

Today, 14:00

China holds talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia on the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 13:55

Plane carrying Vučić's associates that was flying to Moscow was turned around over Lithuania and sent back to Belgrade

Today, 13:50

Democrats threaten Trump administration with investigations

Today, 13:45

Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO

Today, 13:35

Expenditures of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund in 2027 will amount to about 3 billion manats in 2027

Today, 13:20

Four Afghan citizens attempted to illegally enter Azerbaijan

Today, 13:15

Israel's Central Elections Committee approves Knesset election results

Today, 13:08

Cases of fraud in the name of the Ministry of Justice uncovered in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:05

Zelensky awards Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga

Today, 13:00

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view the AIREX 2026 exhibition

Today, 12:45
All news