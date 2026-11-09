Erdogan speaks of large-scale reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken about large-scale reconstruction and construction work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

According to Report, he said this at a press conference following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Turkish leader, a large-scale mobilization of efforts is underway in Karabakh for the restoration, construction, and revival of the region.

Erdogan noted that today "the winds of peace are blowing in all corners of Karabakh," and Turkey is providing Azerbaijan with comprehensive support.

The Turkish president also wished peace upon the souls of the martyrs who fell for the liberation of Karabakh.