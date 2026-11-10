Media: Head of the GRU secretly arrived in Israel - VIDEO

A Russian military aircraft, a Tu-154M, made an unusual flight from Moscow to Israel on the evening of November 8.

It landed at Ben Gurion International Airport at around 9:00 p.m. local time.

As 1news.az reports, this was reported by Israeli military journalist Itay Blumental.

It is noted that in recent years landings of Russian military aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport have practically not been recorded. Additional attention was drawn to the flight by the fact that the aircraft is under U.S. sanctions.

The aircraft in question is a Tu-154M with registration number RA-85042, belonging to the 223rd Flight Unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense. This unit specializes in transporting Russian officials, military personnel, and official delegations.

Only on November 10 did information appear about the aircraft's passengers. According to the Israeli television channel Kan 11, on board was a Russian delegation headed by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU).

It is reported that the visit took place at the request of the United States and was connected with negotiations with representatives of Israeli security agencies. At the same time, details of the meetings, their agenda, and possible agreements are not disclosed.

The Israeli army, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Russian Embassy declined to comment on the aircraft's arrival. The Russian diplomatic mission also did not say who exactly was part of the delegation and what the purpose of the visit was.

After its stay in Israel, the Russian Tu-154M headed for Abu Dhabi, where another round of talks involving representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States on settling the conflict is scheduled for November 10–11.