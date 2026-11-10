Rubio: The U.S. wants to end funding for weapons purchases for Israel

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intends to end as soon as possible the annual allocation of $4 billion to Israel for the purchase of American weapons.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The president believes that Israel is now a prosperous and wealthy enough country to buy American weapons. He wants the funding to stop as soon as possible. Israel can purchase weapons from us, but we should no longer provide the funds for it. The Israeli side itself proposed this approach," Rubio noted.

According to him, representatives of the United States and Israel are currently negotiating a memorandum of understanding on this issue.

He added that the document may also provide for the possibility of joint weapons production.

Source: DRM News