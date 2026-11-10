Plane carrying foreigners crashes in the Philippines
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A private plane carrying six foreign nationals crashed in the southern Philippines on Tuesday.
According to Reuters, a search and rescue operation is continuing at the scene of the accident.
Jomar Calledo, a representative of the disaster response agency in the city of Digos in Davao del Sur province, said rescuers have not yet been able to confirm information about the condition of the passengers and crew members.
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