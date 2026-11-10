London wants to open new communication channels with Moscow

UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has called for the creation of new communication channels with Russia, including at the level of military departments, in order to reduce the "risks of miscalculation."

"We have an embassy in Moscow. That is an important channel. I would prefer that there be additional channels, especially at the military [department] level. There is always a risk of miscalculation, and that is precisely why it is important to have direct communication," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, London is seeking to establish contacts with Moscow because other countries, including the United States, France, and Germany, are already conducting a dialogue with Russia to one degree or another.