UFC head declined to become Trump's press secretary

The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, has turned down the position of White House press secretary offered to him by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As CNN reports, White said this at a joint press conference with Trump in the White House briefing room.

"Would you like to become press secretary of the United States of America?" the American leader asked at the end of the meeting with journalists.

"Thank you for the offer, sir. But I don't want to get into politics, no," White replied.

"I'm shocked to hear that. Goodbye, everyone!" Trump reacted jokingly to his answer, after which he concluded the press conference.

Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that White intended to decline Trump's offer. At the same time, one of the channel's interlocutors suggested that the American leader's initiative could have been a joke.

Meanwhile, former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who was dismissed in October just five days after her appointment, is trying to return to the position. This is reported by the New York Post (NYP), citing sources.

According to them, Zacharia hopes to regain the position by securing the favor of Trump and the new White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

Earlier she appeared on the air of the conservative media company RSBN, which covered the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to sources, this could have been an attempt to attract the attention of the American president.

In addition, this past weekend Zacharia was seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in the state of Florida.