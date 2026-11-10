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Khankendi stadium to host its first official football match

1news Staff11:43 - Today
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Khankendi stadium to host its first official football match

The first official match after the reconstruction of the Khankendi City Stadium will take place on November 19.

As 1news.az was told at the Professional Football League (PFL), the renovated arena will host the match between "Khankendi" and "Karvan-Yevlakh."

The match will be held as part of the eighth round of the First League and will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Going forward, the "Khankendi" club will also play its home matches in this city.

The use of the stadium by the MOIK club is planned after the winter break.

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