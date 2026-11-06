Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Two more defendants have been extradited to our country.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in information from the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the information, in accordance with the requirements of the Convention "On Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters" of January 22, 1993 and the European Convention "On Extradition" of December 13, 1957, the petitions of the Prosecutor General's Office for the extradition of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tahir Ayralov and Miryusif Gadirov were granted by the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Thus, in connection with the fact that in the criminal case investigated by the police department of the Aghstafa district, reasonable suspicions were established that Tahir Ayralov had committed repeated theft by illegally entering a dwelling, as well as a building, a warehouse or another storage facility, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, and in the criminal case pending before the Baku Court of Appeal — that Miryusif Gadirov had committed a particularly grave crime by concealing a crime without a prior promise, decisions were made to charge them as accused, and they were put on the wanted list due to the fact that they had hidden from the investigation.

Both individuals were detained on the territory of Georgia and brought to the Republic of Azerbaijan by the relevant structures of the Ministry of Justice.