Portugal national team coach comments on Ronaldo's departure

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus stated that he does not regret his decision, after which forward Cristiano Ronaldo announced the end of his career with the national team.

As 1news.az reports citing CNN Portugal, the specialist emphasized that he acted solely in the interests of the team.

"I wouldn't change anything, absolutely nothing. I made a coaching decision, thinking about my team. I don't think I did anything that could have led to such an outcome," Jesus said.

According to him, he does not feel guilty about what happened and respects the player's decision.

"His history cannot be ignored, and I will never do that, because he will forever remain a symbol of Portugal. Over the past year and a half, we have developed a strong friendship. From a sporting point of view, he made a different decision, and I greatly respect it," the coach added.

Let us recall that in the September match against Norway, Jesus did not bring the 41-year-old Ronaldo on as a substitute. Subsequently, the player announced the end of his appearances for the Portugal national team.