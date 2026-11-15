First clip from the "Harry Potter" series released - VIDEO

The HBO film company has released the first clip from the new series "Harry Potter." The premiere of the first season, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," will take place on Catholic Christmas 2026, on December 25.

As 1news.az reports citing RBC, the clip shows the festive feast of the students in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. The video features Harry, Ron, Hermione and other students of the school of magic, gathered at long tables after being sorted into houses. The students chant "Dumbledore" - the name of the school's headmaster. Then he snaps his fingers and dishes appear on the tables.

At the teachers' table, Albus Dumbledore, played by John Lithgow, talks with Professor McGonagall, portrayed by Janet McTeer.

The "Harry Potter" series is being created by Warner Bros., with HBO as its division. The series will be based on the seven books by writer J.K. Rowling: "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Rowling is also an executive producer of the series. A total of seven seasons are planned, each of which will be devoted to one of the books.

Harry Potter in the new series will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Hermione Granger by Arabella Stanton, and Ron Weasley by Alastair Stout. Rowling approved the selected actors.

Filming took place at the Warner Bros. Leavesden studio in the United Kingdom. The project is headed by Francesca Gardiner, and director Mark Mylod oversees several episodes. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman are involved as executive producers.