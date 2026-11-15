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Court in Jordan sentences those accused in church attack to death

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Court in Jordan sentences those accused in church attack to death

A court in Jordan has sentenced three defendants accused in the terrorist attack in the province of Al-Karak to death.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the state news agency Petra.

It is specified that the verdict can be challenged in an appeals court.

Let us recall that on October 23, in the village of Hammoud, located in the western part of the Jordanian governorate of Karak, an armed attack took place on participants of a memorial church service. As a result of this terrorist attack, nine people were killed and dozens were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jordan specified that responsibility for the attack was claimed by the international terrorist group "Islamic State" (ISIS).

King Abdullah II of Jordan stated that the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Christian church in Al-Karak will face the most severe punishment.

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