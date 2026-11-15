Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO

Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov drew both of his games against Magnus Carlsen in the fourth round of Group C at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 in Budapest.

Mamedyarov had Black in the first game and White in the second. The tournament awards three points for a win and one for a draw, so both players collected two points.

Mamedyarov is fourth in the group with nine points. Carlsen is fifth with seven. Anish Giri of the Netherlands leads on 13 points, ahead of Ian Nepomniachtchi and Haik Martirosyan, who have 11 each. Abhimanyu Mishra has six.

Mamedyarov meets Giri in the fifth and final round of the group stage. The first game starts at 6 p.m. Baku time on Nov. 15, with the Azerbaijani playing White. The second begins at 9:30 p.m., with the colors reversed.

Over four rounds Mamedyarov has one win, six draws and one loss. His final place in the group will be decided after the last round.

The four group winners advance to the playoffs for the main title, while the rest play in classification stages according to their group positions. The playoff matches run from Nov. 17-20.

On Nov. 14, Mamedyarov drew both games against Mishra in the third round of Group C.