 Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO

1news Lab14:13 - Today
Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO

Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov drew both of his games against Magnus Carlsen in the fourth round of Group C at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 in Budapest.

Mamedyarov had Black in the first game and White in the second. The tournament awards three points for a win and one for a draw, so both players collected two points.

Mamedyarov is fourth in the group with nine points. Carlsen is fifth with seven. Anish Giri of the Netherlands leads on 13 points, ahead of Ian Nepomniachtchi and Haik Martirosyan, who have 11 each. Abhimanyu Mishra has six.

Mamedyarov meets Giri in the fifth and final round of the group stage. The first game starts at 6 p.m. Baku time on Nov. 15, with the Azerbaijani playing White. The second begins at 9:30 p.m., with the colors reversed.

Over four rounds Mamedyarov has one win, six draws and one loss. His final place in the group will be decided after the last round.

The four group winners advance to the playoffs for the main title, while the rest play in classification stages according to their group positions. The playoff matches run from Nov. 17-20.

On Nov. 14, Mamedyarov drew both games against Mishra in the third round of Group C.

Share:
1052

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mahmoud Abbas

Politics

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Rain to fall in Baku and the regions tomorrow

Politics

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Palestine

Sport

Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO

UEFA Nations League: Denmark thrashed Portugal, Norway beat Wales

"Real Madrid" reaches new agreement with Arda Güler

Azerbaijan Basketball League: Sabah to face Neftchi today

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Emin Abbasov appointed adviser to Sabail club president

Turan volleyball team reach Champions League group stage

UEFA Nations League: Eight group-stage matches to be played today

Georgia reports Nurmagomedov sentenced to six months in prison over brawl

Latest news

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 16:25

In Jordan, those who carried out the church attack sentenced to death

Today, 16:13

AMU comments on the death of the student whose body was found in a dormitory - PHOTO

Today, 15:55

Australia and the Philippines expand defense cooperation

Today, 15:50

22 people detained at youth demonstration in Berlin

Today, 15:30

The most harmful food combination for blood vessels has been named

Today, 15:09

First clip from the "Harry Potter" series released - VIDEO

Today, 14:48

Court in Jordan sentences those accused in church attack to death

Today, 14:30

Mamedyarov draws both games with Carlsen in Budapest - VIDEO

Today, 14:13

In southern France, 23 people injured due to bad weather, one missing

Today, 14:06

Rain to fall in Baku and the regions tomorrow

Today, 13:48

Iran says it has not discussed suspending uranium enrichment with the U.S.

Today, 13:26

Canada to allocate up to $392.5 million to Brazilian fund for tropical forest protection

Today, 13:04

How many Azerbaijani citizens entered Russia for work in 2026?

Today, 12:46

Cape Verde holds presidential elections amid migration crisis

Today, 12:23

WSJ: Iran has retained up to 2,500 missiles, contradicting Trump's statements

Today, 12:05

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mahmoud Abbas

Today, 11:49

SpaceX catches a spacecraft in midair for the first time - VIDEO

Today, 11:47

Anchor Gunel Gadimova leaves Xəzər TV

Today, 11:24

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Palestine

Today, 11:05
All news