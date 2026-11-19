Maleyka Abbaszade has been relieved of her post as chairwoman of the board of the State Examination Center (SEC) and appointed rector of Baku State University (BSU).

The corresponding orders were signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

We present to our readers a brief biographical note on Maleyka Abbaszade.

Abbaszade was born in 1953 in Baku. In 1970, she enrolled at the Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics of M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, which she successfully graduated from in 1975.

She began her career at the Institute of Cybernetics of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan as a senior laboratory assistant. In 1975-1977, she worked as a trainee researcher at the Computing Center of the USSR Academy of Sciences in Moscow, and in 1977-1987 as a research associate at the Institute of Cybernetics in Baku. In 1988, she defended her dissertation in Kyiv and received the academic degree of Candidate of Technical Sciences.

Abbaszade's career in the field of education management began during a pivotal period for the country. In August 1994, by a corresponding decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, she was appointed first deputy chairwoman of the State Commission for Student Admission (SCSA). In January-June 1995, and then from June 1996 to October 2000, she served as acting chairwoman of the commission. In October 2000, she was confirmed in the position of chairwoman of the SCSA. Thus, her leadership of the state examination system in Azerbaijan spans more than three decades — a period during which a large-scale digital transformation of examination processes was carried out.

Until her appointment as rector of Baku State University, Maleyka Abbaszade held the positions of chairwoman of the Board of Directors and of the board of the SEC.

Abbaszade's services have repeatedly been recognized at the state level. In 2013, she was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for the effective introduction of modern technologies into education assessment, and in 2023 she was awarded the "Sharaf" Order for many years of fruitful activity in the field of education.

Source: Oxu.Az