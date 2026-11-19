Today, the first official match since the reconstruction will take place at the Khankendi City Stadium.

As Report informs, within the framework of the VIII round of Azerbaijan's First League, "Khankendi" will host the club "Karvan-Yevlakh" at this arena.

The game will be officiated by head referee Kamranbey Rahimov.

The representative of Yevlakh occupies fourth place in the standings with 13 points, while the hosts are in seventh place with 6 points.

Note that the opening of the Khankendi stadium after a major reconstruction took place on November 7 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.