The United States and China are interested in ensuring the transportation of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, TASS reports.

"Both the U.S. and China are interested in having energy flows pass through the Strait of Hormuz and in Iran not being able to possess nuclear weapons. We both hold [such a position] very firmly on both issues," said the head of the White House.