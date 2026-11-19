The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen has concluded; it lasted less than an hour.

This was reported by TASS.

Following the bilateral talks, they did not make joint statements for the press.

08:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have begun their bilateral meeting, a TASS correspondent reports.

The talks are taking place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. This is the first face-to-face contact between Putin and Trump since the summit in Anchorage in August 2025. In total, this is the eighth time they have met over the past 9 years (both of Trump's presidential terms).

On November 18, the leaders of Russia and the United States had an opportunity to speak briefly on the sidelines of a ceremonial reception. They shook hands and exchanged a few remarks. Now the heads of state are holding a full-fledged meeting with the participation of delegations.