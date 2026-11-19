The United States is avoiding a resumption of strikes on Iran, fearing a response from Tehran and the subsequent escalation of the conflict.

This was reported by the Axios portal, citing sources.

"We are pushing each other over the threshold of a full-scale escalation," the portal quoted an American official as saying, who specified that Washington considers its policy of economic pressure on Tehran effective enough to refrain from large-scale military operations for now.

According to Axios, the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, during the visit of the service's director to Washington, allegedly passed on to the United States information about Iran stepping up the pace of research and development of chemical weapons. American officials were skeptical of Israel's information, claiming that the intelligence data on Tehran's chemical weapons was passed to Washington "to promote their own ideas."