Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced Yerevan's intention to establish direct electricity supplies to Turkey, abandoning the previous practice of indirect exports.

According to the head of the Armenian government, the transition to direct cooperation in the energy sector is a natural step.

"Now we want all of this to happen directly, because that is normal," Armenian Telegram channels quoted Pashinyan as saying. The prime minister also noted that economic contacts between the two countries had been maintained previously as well, but this topic was not brought into the public sphere.

It should be noted that practical work in this direction is already underway at the level of the relevant agencies. In October, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan held talks with a Turkish delegation. The main topic of the meeting was the restoration and commissioning of the cross-border Gyumri — Kars power transmission line, which is viewed as part of the overall process of normalizing bilateral relations.

Yerevan emphasized the importance of uniting and interconnecting the electric power systems of Armenia and Turkey not only for the development of bilateral cooperation, but also in a broader regional context.