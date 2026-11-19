The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market fell by $1.17, or 1.18%, to $97.62.

A source on the oil market told Report that January futures for Brent crude amounted to $92.11.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan declined by $1.28, or 1.35%, to $93.65.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

Recall that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.