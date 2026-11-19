The United States could reach the statutory government debt ceiling as early as February 2027 if Congress does not decide to raise it or suspend its application.

This was reported by The New York Times.

According to estimates by the Bipartisan Policy Center, the current government debt limit of $41.1 trillion could be reached in February or March. After that, the U.S. Treasury Department is expected to have to resort to extraordinary measures, including suspending investments in certain government funds and temporarily reallocating funds among agencies. The publication believes that these measures will make it possible to delay a possible default, but as early as August 2027 the country could face an inability to meet its financial obligations.

As noted in the article, approaching the debt limit could force Republicans to agree on raising it before control of Congress passes to the Democrats in January. Otherwise, according to information from the NYT, U.S. President Donald Trump will have to negotiate with representatives of the Democratic Party. By the newspaper's calculations, the timing of a possible default will depend on interest rates, economic growth, court rulings on tariffs, and the adoption of a budget before the end of the year. At the same time, as the NYT emphasizes, Trump has previously advocated the complete abolition of the debt ceiling.

Source: TASS