Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku awaits Armenia's disclosure of the locations of more than 200 mass graves - PHOTO
Along with the mine threat, the issue of missing persons is one of the gravest humanitarian consequences of the Karabakh war, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on the social network X.
«As of today, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are registered as missing. Since the liberation of our territories, 32 mass graves have been discovered, and the work to recover and identify remains continues», Hajiyev noted.
«However, we are still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves. We also await the handover of the maps of mines laid in 2020–2023 along the former line of contact, more than 440 km long and 2 km deep. These mines continue to kill and maim civilians, and they obstruct the return of former internally displaced persons», the assistant to the head of state emphasized.
Noting that this is a purely humanitarian issue, Hajiyev added that «sharing this information would be an important confidence-building step, an element of transitional justice and a real contribution to lasting peace in our region».
«Families have every right to know the fate of their loved ones», the official concluded.
Grateful to renowned photographer Reza Deghati for presenting me his book on Azerbaijan's missing persons. Through his lens, the pain of thousands of families who have waited for decades becomes visible to the world. Along with landmines, missing persons are among the gravest humanitarian consequences of the war. Today 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are registered as missing. Since the liberation of our territories, 32 mass graves have been discovered, and the work to recover and identify remains continues. Yet we are still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves. We also await the maps of mines laid in 2020–2023 along the former line of contact, more than 440 km long and 2 km deep. These mines continue to kill and injure civilians and block the return of former IDPs. This is a purely humanitarian issue. Sharing this information would be an important confidence-building step, element of transition justice and a real contribution to lasting peace in our region. Families deserve to know the fate of their loved ones. #missingpersons #landmines #massgraves — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 19, 2026