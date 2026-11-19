Along with the mine threat, the issue of missing persons is one of the gravest humanitarian consequences of the Karabakh war, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on the social network X.

«As of today, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are registered as missing. Since the liberation of our territories, 32 mass graves have been discovered, and the work to recover and identify remains continues», Hajiyev noted.

«However, we are still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves. We also await the handover of the maps of mines laid in 2020–2023 along the former line of contact, more than 440 km long and 2 km deep. These mines continue to kill and maim civilians, and they obstruct the return of former internally displaced persons», the assistant to the head of state emphasized.

Noting that this is a purely humanitarian issue, Hajiyev added that «sharing this information would be an important confidence-building step, an element of transitional justice and a real contribution to lasting peace in our region».

«Families have every right to know the fate of their loved ones», the official concluded.