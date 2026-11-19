Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Alen Simonyan plans to visit Azerbaijan in December.

He told reporters about this, according to Sputnik Armenia.

"Next month, my visit to Azerbaijan will take place. Not to Baku. Because Hikmat Hajiyev (Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration – ed.) visited Armenia, now it is my turn to go," Simonyan said.

According to him, technical issues and prospects for cooperation are planned to be discussed during the visit.

As a reminder, in June, a meeting took place in Dilijan between former Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.