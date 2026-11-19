The head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS), Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, received a delegation led by the head of the State Security Service of Georgia, Tamaz Borashvili, who is on a visit to the country.

This was reported by the SSS.

Colonel General Ali Naghiyev emphasized that Azerbaijani-Georgian ties, which have a centuries-old history, are based on mutual respect, trust, and the sincere friendship of the peoples, and it is precisely on these principles that the relations between the leaders of the two countries rest.

Tamaz Borashvili, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and drew attention to the importance of further deepening cooperation between the special services of both countries in the fight against growing global threats.

The participants of the meeting also held a broad exchange of views regarding the existing strategic partnership relations, pressing issues of mutual interest, processes in the region, and current challenges in the field of security.