Azerbaijan congratulates Monaco on its national holiday - PHOTO
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of the national holiday.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the ministry's post on the social network X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of the country's National Day! Happy National Day!" the message reads.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of Monaco's National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇲🇨 @GvtMonaco https://t.co/kCThEGaB9k — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 19, 2026
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