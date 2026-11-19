The government of Armenia has approved a draft for signing a new loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) aimed at modernizing the country's border crossing points.

The corresponding decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, news.am reports.

The financial package includes a loan of 19.6 million euros, as well as a technical assistance grant of 543,000 euros.

The allocated funds will go toward upgrading existing border infrastructure and the purchase and installation of modern control equipment at the crossing points. In addition, the program provides for the creation of a new specialized laboratory designed to strengthen the capacity of the relevant agencies in the field of border management and customs administration.