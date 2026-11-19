Armenia's Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan confirmed to the newspaper "Hraparak" that there is a political decision to relieve him of his duties, saying that he will return to his homeland before the end of the year.

"I am in Moscow. When there is a presidential decree, then I will return. The two-year term has expired, I was appointed for two years — the term has expired," he said, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Asked to clarify when the decree is expected, and about information that the Russian side is dissatisfied with the candidacy of the future ambassador, Arsenyan stated: "I don't know when it will be, check with the Foreign Ministry. I can say that you are deeply mistaken regarding my successor."

Earlier, "Hraparak" wrote that the Armenian authorities had decided to send to Moscow 67-year-old Samvel Mkrtchyan, who worked as an ambassador in European countries, and in 2004–2010 as the republic's representative to NATO. He is the uncle (on the mother's side) of Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisoghomonyan.

Let us note that back on November 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied a report by Armenian media about Russia's refusal to approve the candidacy of Samvel Mkrtchyan as Armenia's new ambassador to Moscow.