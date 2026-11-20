Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a decree abolishing the six-day workweek, with a subsequent transition to a five-day week.

This was reported by the G1 portal, citing the country's official gazette.

According to government data, the measures will affect 14.8 million workers. Brazilian Labor Minister Luiz Marinho added that in 2027 the weekly workload will also be reduced from 44 to 40 working hours for employees working on a five-day schedule.

It is noted that the signed decree marked the first general reduction in working hours in 38 years, since the adoption of the 1988 constitution, when the length of the workweek was reduced from 48 to 44 hours.