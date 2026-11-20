American actor Jon Hamm and his wife, actress Anna Osceola, have become parents for the first time.

The couple had a boy, People reports.

For Hamm, 55, it is a first child. Osceola's pregnancy became known in August 2026. The actor later confirmed the coming addition to the family on the program Today, saying he was looking forward to a new stage of life.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola met in 2015 on the set of the final season of the series "Mad Men," in which the actor played one of the lead roles - their romance began several years later. In February 2023 the couple announced their engagement, and in June of that year they married in California.

Jon Hamm became widely known for the role of Don Draper in "Mad Men," for which he received a Golden Globe and an Emmy.