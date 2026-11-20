Mossad chief Roman Gofman has urged the United States to resume strikes on Iran, The Wall Street Journal writes.

It is noted that the head of the Israeli foreign intelligence service held a meeting in Washington with representatives of Donald Trump's administration, among them CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Gofman presented the American side with "intelligence on Tehran's nuclear program" and advocated conducting a new multiday campaign against Iran.

According to the publication, the U.S. president is so far weighing options for further actions regarding Tehran.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a new military campaign against Iran was inevitable.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side also responded with strikes. Despite the lull observed in the conflict, it remains unresolved.