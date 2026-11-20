Since the start of the conflict in late February, U.S. spending on the military operation against Iran has exceeded $48 billion.

This was reported by Pentagon financial affairs representative Arthur Miller.

"As of November 13, expenses related to the confrontation with Iran have reached an estimated $48.3 billion," the Associated Press (AP) quoted him as saying.

It is noted that the stated sum does not include the damage inflicted on American military bases in the Middle East. In this regard, lawmakers are demanding that the Pentagon provide a separate assessment of the corresponding losses.