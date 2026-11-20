A large-scale special operation has been carried out in Turkey against an armed criminal group known in society as the "Baygaralar."

This was reported by the country's Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek.

The special operation covered 13 provinces of the country. As part of the case, 138 suspects have been identified. Among them are 12 minors involved in illegal activity. Law enforcement officers conducted searches and detentions at 135 addresses. As a result of the operation, 101 people were detained, another 37 are wanted, and 23 of them, according to investigators, are hiding abroad.

The investigation is being conducted by the Adana prosecutor's office. According to the investigation, members of the group, threatening with weapons, demanded money from entrepreneurs, and in case of refusal carried out armed attacks on their businesses.

In addition, the investigation believes that those involved in the case are implicated in a number of serious crimes, including: premeditated murder and infliction of bodily harm; robbery; threats with the use of weapons; unlawful deprivation of liberty.

As law enforcement officers established, the group operated on the instructions of its leadership, which is located outside the country.

Work to determine the whereabouts of and detain the remaining 37 individuals involved in the case continues.

Source: Haberler