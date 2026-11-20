In the individual competition for journalists, indicators of audience engagement with materials that journalists have shared on digital accounts they own and manage will also be evaluated.

This was stated in an interview with APA by Natig Mammadli, head of the department for work with media entities and journalists at the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He reported that, as part of the competition, the submission of interesting, socially significant materials prepared in accordance with journalism standards is expected.

According to Natig Mammadli, under the new rule, posts placed by a journalist on his or her personal digital accounts in connection with the material submitted to the competition will also be included in the evaluation process.

He noted that the main indicator here is the number of interactions. The total number of likes, comments, reposts (shares) and saves that the post has received will be counted.

The department head emphasized that such an approach will make it possible to take into account both the professional quality of the material and its delivery to the audience, as well as the effect it creates in the digital space.