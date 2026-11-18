Five Jordanian military personnel were injured as a result of a Black Hawk helicopter crash during training exercises, according to the Kingdom's Armed Forces Command.

"Five members of the armed forces were injured as a result of the incident," the statement said.

The department specified that all the injured were taken to the hospital to receive medical assistance. One of the servicemen sustained serious injuries, while the other four received minor injuries.

Earlier, it was reported that a helicopter of the Jordanian Armed Forces had crashed during a training flight.

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A Black Hawk military helicopter crashed during exercises in Jordan.

This was reported by the command of the kingdom's armed forces.

"During military exercises, a Black Hawk-type helicopter crashed," the statement said.

No information about those killed or injured as a result of the incident was provided.

According to the military command, specialists have been sent to the scene of the incident.

The Jordanian Armed Forces promised to report on the circumstances of the incident as information becomes available.

Source: TASS