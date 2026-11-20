"Yesterday I was appointed to the position of rector of Baku State University. I express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the trust placed in me."

This was written by the rector of Baku State University Maleyka Abbaszade on her social media page.

"This appointment is a great honor for me. I have always been deeply aware of the responsibility I bear before our youth. With all my heart I thank everyone who has trusted us over these years, and all our citizens.

Yesterday I said goodbye to my native team at the State Examination Center (SEC). Recalling the years we spent together, my thoughts return to those days when we created this system step by step. Sometimes we worked until the very morning to find a solution to one problem or another. Today, with a calm soul, I am handing over to my colleagues the system we built while working shoulder to shoulder on those sleepless nights — open, transparent, and accessible to everyone.

I well remember the days in 1999 when we first began providing citizens with information via the internet. At that time, for us it was both an innovation and a difficult task. But even afterwards we were not afraid to take on such matters. We wanted every person, regardless of which corner of the country they live in, to clearly know the rules for holding exams, to be able to find the necessary information on their own, and to trust their results. We all put our souls into this work.

With all my heart I thank both the colleagues who were by my side from the very first years and those who joined us in recent years. Many of our conversations with new colleagues, which began with the question "Could we do this differently?", later turned into jointly implemented projects. When many years of experience were combined with their enthusiasm, I myself learned a great deal. It has always been a pleasure for me to work with you. Today I wanted to say this once again.

I would not like to begin my new activity with loud promises. For many years I worked to help young people travel the path to university admission. Our first steps must be a deep study of the existing situation, the establishment of an open and professional dialogue with the staff, and attentive consideration of students' opinions.

All the valuable achievements of the university must be preserved and developed. At the same time, a modern university must respond to new challenges, strengthen its scientific potential, encourage academic integrity and critical thinking, and prepare young people not only for professional activity but also for independent decision-making and responsibility for the country's future.

I want our young people to be able to freely ask their questions at the university, to openly express their opinions, and to independently make decisions regarding their future. And in my further work I will do everything in my power to achieve this."