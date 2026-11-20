There is no item on the agenda about enshrining the aspiration to European Union membership in the new Constitution; at present we have no need for that.

Secretary of the Security Council Alen Simonyan stated this in an interview with Public Television of Armenia.

Asked how he views the thesis of former Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan that the more we try to draw closer to the West, the more firmly we end up in Moscow's embrace — in confirmation of which he cites the example of 2013, when Serzh Sargsyan, who had been negotiating an Association Agreement with the EU, changed his decision overnight and Armenia joined the Customs Union — Simonyan replied: "I treat his position with respect, since he has voiced similar ideas before, but I have two questions: what was he doing all these last 8 years, wasn't he trying to draw closer to the West?

Then the question arises: what was he doing? To say that he was doing something balanced would be a lie, because there was no such thing. He did not pursue a balanced policy, he was one of the supporters of the pro-European course. So what was he doing for the last 8 years, what was he doing within the framework of this thesis?

And second: the example of 2013 is inappropriate, because when you have an elected government and your government is not appointed from Brussels, Moscow, Washington or any other capital, you yourself decide what to do."

Source: news.am