If artificial inflation of social media account and website metrics is detected, the payment of financial assistance to the online media entity for the corresponding month will be suspended.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in an interview with APA by Natig Mammadli, head of the department for work with media entities and journalists at the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Natig Mammadli said that if the total number of page views, website visits, the number of social media account subscribers and engagement indicators are increased with the help of software or other means in a way that does not reflect real user interest and activity, the relevant indicators will not be taken into account in the assessment.

According to him, if during the period of financial assistance artificial inflation of the website or social media account metrics of an online media entity is detected, the payment of financial assistance for that month will be suspended and a warning will be issued: "If such a case is detected again, the contract will be terminated, and the media entity will not be able to take part in the competition announced for the next six months."

Natig Mammadli noted that such a principled approach will prevent competition between media entities from going beyond the principles of digital ethics.